Historic Sotterley is please to announce its RESCHEDULED SpeakerSeries event as part of Sotterley’s participation in International Underground Railroad Month. On Wednesday, September 16th, Angela Crenshaw, Maryland Park Ranger at the Harriet Tubman Museum, will presentThe Life and Legacy of Harriet Tubman.This is a free virtual event.

Harriet Tubman is the most famous conductor of the UndergroundRailroad, and while many of us know she spent her early years inDorchester County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, there is much more to her life.Discover the importance and influence that faith, family,community, and the landscape had on one of the most formidable women in American history.

Angela Crenshaw works for the Maryland Department of NaturalResources as the Area Manager for Gunpowder Falls State Park. Shepreviously worked as the Assistant Manager for the Underground Railroad State Park in beautiful and historic Church Creek Maryland. RangerCrenshaw received her master’s degree in Energy and EnvironmentalPolicy from the University of Delaware.While working at Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park, Ranger Crenshaw was able to share both her knowledge of the environment and the legacy of Harriet Tubman, a powerful historic shero and a motivating force for all women. Ranger Crenshaw’s current focus is helping guests build a personal connection to Tubman through guided tours and ranger-led presentations.

For the 13th season, this series is made possible by the generoussponsorship of

The Boeing Company!

This event is Free, but advance reservation is required for on-line participation. Links to join the webinar platform along with instructions for registration can be found on Historic Sotterley’s website: www.sotterley.org.

