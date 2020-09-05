The Southern Maryland Guitar Guru’s Show Episode 86 “The 86” This week’s episode is packed with action just like always so settle in and grab some beer & the gurus are going to take care of you!!!

Use the minutes below to get where you need to go in a hurry!

Episode 86 Guide:

00:00:00 – Intro Talk Session

00:09:10 – Higgy on the Beat w/ Dan Alban

00:27:00 – Island Music Presents “The Guitar of the Week”

00:36:25 – Sean Kirkpatrick / Sean in 60 Seconds

00:49:50 – The Parker Barrow Project

01:30:10 – Outro Talk Session

