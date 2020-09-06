LEONARDTOWN, MD – UPDATE: As a result of waiver extensions from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), effective immediately, breakfast and lunch will be offered to all children 18 years of age and under free of charge until December 31, 2020, at all St. Mary’s County Public School locations.

Starting Wednesday, September 9, 2020, drive-through meal service will be available each week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at each school site.

Parents/guardians and children can visit any school location and receive meals that they can take home during virtual learning.

Pre-ordering of meals will still be available and is recommended to ensure your selected meal is ready for you upon arrival. Same-day pick up will also be available at all locations.

For more information regarding the reinstatement, please read the USDA’s press release.

For more information regarding meal pickup locations or to pre-order your meals please visit smcps.nutrislice.com

For questions regarding the lunch service program, please email foodservice@smcps.org

