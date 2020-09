UPDATE Sept. 7, 2020: The victim, in this case, has been identified as Leonte Omarr Harvey, 18, of Nanjemoy. Detectives are continuing to pursue leads and additional information will be given as it is received.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this shooting.

Indian Head, MD- On September 5 at 11:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Drive and Dove Tree Court in Indian Head for the report of the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

A preliminary investigation revealed two groups of people were fighting in the street on Dale Drive when someone fired shots, striking the victim who was outside and nearby. At this time, no one else has reported any injuries. The victim’s name will be released once detectives have positively confirmed his identity.

The investigation is ongoing.

