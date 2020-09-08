A big thank you to all who joined us on September 4th to celebrate Downtown Leonardtown’s 7thanniversary as an officially designated Arts & Entertainment District! Shops and restaurants were open late and masks were on as people visited the galleries, art studios, and other merchant locations for a much-welcomed evening event.

Despite a sudden and strong downpour, many attendees “walked the walk” from safe social distances and voted for their favorite pieces as part of the 2020 Art Walk contest. The works of almost thirty different local artists have been displayed at participating businesses and will stay through the end of the month, there is still time to vote for your favorite pieces through September 30th!

There will be fabulous prizes for the top placing three artists and also for two lucky voters whose names will be drawn at random, all winners will be announced by October 7thon the St. Mary’s County Arts Council website. The full gallery of entries may also be viewed there as well as locations where ballots are available from participating businesses.

The audience participation Drum Circle with the SoMar Drummers was a big hit, unfortunately the showers started shortly after they began with the beat continuing after a brief “weather intermission”.

Fabulous Fire dancer Rose Heller was able to give a short but stunning performance before the storm became too big. Fans in the spaced-apart crowd watched in awe as Washington Street was lit up with fan flames and sizzling streaks of red, orange, and golden hues amidst a quite contrasting backdrop of ominous skies and darkened clouds.

An “add-on” event kicked the evening off at 4:30 PM with a several-song showcase by singer/ songwriter Latrice Carr accompanied by guitarist Alex Bizzarro. Also featured was a breath-taking high-rise aerial performance by Cassandra Larousse of the Vertical Dance Co. followed by an amazing collaborative performance of all three artists together. Interviews with the evening’s performers were held byDawn Campbell, host of a new virtual lifestyle show called “LTown Style”, which will be airing on www.visitleonardtownmd.com in the near future.

Save the date of October 2nd from 5-8 PM for the next monthly event, check the Leonardtown First Fridays page on Facebook, and the First Fridays in Leonardtown website for details.

A special thank you to: St. Mary’s County Arts Council, the Town of Leonardtown, St. Mary’s County Commissioners, LBA business members, the SoMar Drummers, Latrice Carr, Donna Jordan, Cassandra Larousse, Winson Media, First Friday volunteers, and Leonardtown Business Association Platinum Sponsors (Leonardtown Chevy Buick GMC, Marrick Homes, & Quality Built Homes, the County Times, and Visit St. Mary’s) who all helped to make Art Walk a wonderful community event!

