LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health Tuesday, Sept. 1, to hear the biweekly COVID-19 report from the county health officer.

Dr. Meenakshi Brewster walked the Commissioners through the St. Mary’s County Health Department COVID-19 data dashboard, which features daily metrics on the coronavirus in St. Mary’s County. Dr. Brewster told the Commissioners that the positivity rate in St. Mary’s County has improved over the weeks of August. The county Health Department continues to recommend testing within 48 hours for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and for those without symptoms but known exposure.

The Health Department will provide COVID-19 testing on Labor Day, Sept. 7, at the Harm Reduction Office in Lexington Park. Hours and additional details will be available on the St. Mary’s County Health Department website, www.smchd.org.

Arthur Shepherd, Director of Recreation & Parks, joined Dr. Brewster to provide information and updates on the status of recreational sports in the county. Citing updated coronavirus data, Director Shepherd recommended that at this time, there be no changes in the current precautionary guidelines for athletic participation. However, updated guidelines for spectators and face coverings were reviewed.

Director Shepherd reported new recommendations, based on the latest COVID-19 data analysis, any updates or changes could be implementedinearly September.

The Commissioners will convene again as the Board of Health Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. to discuss the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery – Stage 3 openings.

Watch the Sept. 1, Board of Health Meeting replay on SMCG Channel 95 Friday at 6:30 p.m. or on-demand on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...