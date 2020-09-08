Three years ago, Historic Sotterley began its Common Ground Initiative. The mission of this initiative is to bring descendants, community, and partners together to provide education, resources, remembrance, and celebrate cultures to aid in healing; to help uncover and eradicate racism and discrimination in all forms, and to promote social equality and justice through the interpretation of authentic history and its relevance to effect social change while encouraging individual and group activism.

As its 2020 Common Ground programming continues, Historic Sotterley is proud to host two more virtual events on September 18th and September 19th and welcomes its local, regional, and national communities to participate.

Celebrate history and heritage with presentations and discussions led by well-known professional genealogist, Kenyatta D. Berry. Berry is a lawyer with more than 20 years of experience in African American genealogy, slave ancestral research, and the use of DNA. One of the hosts of the popular PBS series Genealogy Roadshow, Berry is also the author of The Family Tree Toolkit, A Comprehensive Guide to Uncovering Your Ancestry and Researching Genealogy.

Enslaved Ancestral Research:Friday, September 18th, 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Finding ancestors takes skill and resources. People of color, especially those descended from enslaved people, face many barriers. Kenyatta Berry will take us on a journey to help uncover these resources to connect and know our past.

Leveraging DNA in Your Research:Saturday, September 19th, 1:00 – 2:30

DNA is now another tool in our arsenal to know our past. Kenyatta Berry will unlock the tools in DNA in genealogical research.

There will be opportunities for Q&A during the webinars, and each day one person will win a 30-minute one-on-one consultation with Kenyatta.(Must be on the webinar for a chance to win.)

While Common Ground events will be held free to the general public, on-line registration for virtual events will be required to participate. Event details and registration links can be found on www.sotterley.org.

Like this: Like Loading...