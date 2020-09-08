The public is invited to attend the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) Virtual Open House Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. Attendees will hear from CSM students, professors, and leadership about the many opportunities CSM provides to help everyone achieve their goals.

Some of topics at the Open House to be covered will include:

How CSM’s support services (tutors, advisors, counselors) can help you succeed;

How CSM keeps college affordable and how students can get the most out of their education;

CSM has more than 100 credit degree and certificate programs plus a variety of personal enrichment classes ;

; CSM students who want to further their education will have the benefits of 126 transfer and articulation agreements with 52 four-year institutions based in 16 states across the country, as well as in Paris, France.

CSM now offers three-, seven- and 15-week sessions and the next session begins Sept. 28.

Come meet CSM. Registration is required to receive Zoom invitation and then login instructions will be e-mailed to you.

