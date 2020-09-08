Tuesday, September 8

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Moderate” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Moderate” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, September 9

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition: Local

* Other Notifications: None

Thursday, September 10

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: None

* Noise Down Range: None

* River Restrictions: None

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Friday, September 11

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Railgun Building 1410/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

* Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the northern “C” gate area of NSF Dahlgren.

* Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

* River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

* Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Frontage Road/Quail Lane/Gambo Road/Beaver Road

* Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate/Frontage Gate/5 Corners Barricade

* EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

* MR Shelter Condition:

* Other Notifications: None

Like this: Like Loading...