Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 pm. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

