St. Mary’s College of Maryland has been ranked among the “Best Colleges for Your Money” by Money. According to Money, “Founded in 1840, St. Mary’s College of Maryland is the state’s public honors college. But with a liberal arts focus, a low student-faculty ratio, and a high graduation rate, it could easily be mistaken for a selective private school.”

In order to create the ranking, Money drew on “research and advice of dozens of the nation’s top experts on education quality, financing, and value to develop a new, uniquely practical analysis of more than 700 of the nation’s best-performing colleges.” St. Mary’s College ranks 116 out of 739 colleges on the list.

St. Mary’s College was also recently recognized in the 2021 Fiske Guide to Colleges and The Princeton Review’s “Best 386 Colleges” Guide for 2021, and was named a 2020-21 College of Distinction.

