The Charles County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 53rd Annual Chamber Golf Tournament which will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the beautiful Swan Point Yacht & Country Club. New this year is an entirely online registration and payment process.

The Tournament, which was originally scheduled in May, has traditionally been one of the Chamber’s largest fundraisers. With the COVID-related shutdown, the Tournament was initially canceled. With the phased reopening of many businesses, the Chamber Board decided to reschedule the event and has committed to hosting it in accordance with recommended public health safety practices.

According to Chamber Board Chair Tom Blandford, Swan Point and the Chamber are working together to make this a day of networking and fun while practicing safe distancing and other precautionary measures. “This is the Chamber’s way of saying thank you to our members and guests while allowing them to interact with one another in a safe and sensible way,” Blandford said.

A dedicated golf website will allow guests to find event details, choose their packages, register, and pay online. The website is CharlesCountyChamberGolf.org. For the first time, there will be no paper registration or cash or check payments. Chamber President & CEO Bonnie Grady explained, “We’ve streamlined the registration and payment processes, primarily as a Coronavirus safety measure”.

The Tournament is open to the public and the Chamber Board is hoping for a sold-out event. New sponsorships have been added, new contests are planned for the day of the Tournament, and there will be a strong emphasis on promoting event sponsors and the

The tournament itself through social media this year. For more information, visit CharlesCountyChamberGolf.org

Like this: Like Loading...