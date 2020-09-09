On Tuesday, October 13, 7:30 p.m., the Mark Twain Lecture Series on American Humor and Culture will present Laughing to the Polls with Jordan Klepper. Klepper is an American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He will appear virtually via Zoom. Registration for the event will open September 15 and will be available on the College’s event listing.

Klepper has been doing comedy for the better part of the last two decades. In addition to stand up and storytelling, he is currently covering the 2020 Presidential Election for “The Daily Show” in his recurring “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse” segments. He is the creator and star of the Comedy Central docu-series, “Klepper.” The show has been called “a fresh, powerful interpretation of news” (Detroit Free Press) that brings Klepper to “new comedic heights” (Vanity Fair). He was formerly host and executive producer of the weeknight Comedy Central talk show, “The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.”

Previously, Klepper had been best known for his memorable appearances as a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” which he joined in 2014 under Jon Stewart and continued after Trevor Noah took over as host in 2015. In his time at “The Daily Show,” the show picked up an Emmy and Peabody award, and Klepper defined himself with both his studio work and segments in the field, ranging from his multi-part series exploring the reality of being a “Good Guy with a Gun” to his field pieces at Trump rallies which have garnered millions of views.

In June of 2017, his one-hour special, “Jordan Klepper Solves Guns” premiered on Comedy Central and focused on the legal obstacles and personal testimony surrounding the issue of gun violence in America. Klepper has also been seen on HBO’s “Night of Too Many Stars,” “The Who Was Show” on Netflix, “Bunk” on IFC, “Friday Night Tailgate” on the Big Ten Network, “@Midnight” on Comedy Central, as well as writing on multiple projects from MTV2’s “Charlamagne & Friends” to HBO’s “Ferrell Takes the Field.”

St. Mary’s College’s Mark Twain Lecture Series on American Humor and Culture was launched in 2007. Since then the series has grown to one of the largest events in Southern Maryland. Past performers include Roy Wood Jr., Tig Notaro, The Onion’s Scott Dikkers, and W. Kamau Bell.

