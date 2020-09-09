LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 9, 2020) – Beginning Monday, September 14, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will expand appointment-free COVID-19 testing hours to Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the SMCHD Main Office in Leonardtown. Testing will continue to be offered daily at the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program Office in Lexington Park.



Leonardtown Office: Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 475-4330

Lexington Park Office:Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

46035 Signature Lane, Lexington Park (co-located with U-Haul Moving & Storage)

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 862-1680

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:

Walk up for testing, parking is available

Appointment-free

No doctor’s order needed

Free of Charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – Uninsured community members are welcome

Visi www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing for more information.

Who should get tested?

Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts (even if they do not have symptoms) of persons who have COVID-19

Those attending events where social distancing is not maintained

Anyone returning from out-of-state travel , particularly from areas with rising case rates

, particularly from areas with rising case rates Community members without symptoms (asymptomatic) may also get tested

Please visit the SMCHD website for local COVID-19 updates, data, and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

