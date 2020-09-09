ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland’s 24 local jurisdictions can begin applying for $16 million in Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership grants, which will help support local rental assistance programs across the state.

“Maryland was one of the first states in the nation to implement a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have backed that up with targeted relief programs,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will help ensure more of our citizens can remain safe and secure in their homes.”

Through the Maryland Eviction Prevention Partnership,the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) is awarding federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding across local jurisdictions in Maryland to prevent evictions.Applications are due October 2.

Partnership Guidelines:

Eligible applicants are anticipated to be all Maryland counties and Baltimore City.



Recipients of rental assistance may not exceed 80% Area Median Income.



Recipients must demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19.



There may be additional local eligibility requirements. Renters should contact their local rental assistance administrators for current information.

DHCD has already distributed $2.2 million in Eviction Prevention Partnership grants to eight counties, part of a $20 million partnership with Maryland’s local jurisdictions.

Landlords and tenants should contact their local jurisdiction for more information. For questions on how to apply to DHCD, local jurisdictions can email dhcd.rentalinfo@maryland.gov.

Assisted Housing Relief Program. In addition to this partnership with local governments, Governor Hogan also launched the Assisted Housing Relief Program, an eviction prevention program intended to help bring rental delinquencies current and provide real relief for tenants through direct payments to their eligible property management company. Tenants in eligible properties will be credited rent rebates paid directly to the property management company, which will eliminate their rental debt and the threat of eviction.

The program serves rental units in multifamily projects financed by DHCD’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources, such as the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program where the unit rent is controlled. The program remains open for applications. Learn more about the program here.

To date, the program has awarded nearly $6 million in funding to prevent eviction for more than 3,000 working families.

Moratorium on Evictions During State of Emergency. On March 16, Governor Hogan issued an emergency order that prohibits Maryland courts from ordering the eviction of any tenant who can demonstrate that their inability to pay rent was the result of COVID-19—for example, because of lost or reduced unemployment, or needing to care for a school-aged child—or because they are diagnosed with, or under investigation for, COVID-19. The order remains in place during the state of emergency.

