WALDORF, MD. – Three generations of Morgans farmed and crabbed in Southern Maryland, unaware their lives were protected from a demon that sought their bloodline for a sin a thousand-years old. As the family converts their traditional tobacco fields to wineries, their guardian angel finds protecting them becomes ever more urgent.

“The Angel Among Us” is now a free podcast written and produced by Waldorf resident Rick Snider. The podcast follows the never-ending conflict between good and evil between the angel Samuel and the demon Lilith that rotates around the lives of those on farms and waterways.

It’s the first Christian fiction book by the award-winning sportswriter whose career started at the Maryland Independent. With many Southern Marylanders performing parts, the book was recorded as an old-time radio show over nine segments.

“I wanted to represent life in Southern Maryland from when I was growing up,” Snider said. “So many people were watermen or farmers instead of commuters. The book is over three generations and talks of the old Halfway House and Charlotte Hall farmer’s market as well as modern landmarks.

“My friends recorded the podcast at a local library. Nobody is an actor, but they did a great job getting into character.”

What does a sports writer know about Christian fiction?

“The idea for the book came to me while driving a game,” said Snider, whose award-winning career of 42 years currently includes writing for Sports Illustrated.com in Washington and 106.7 The Fan. “A friend said it was the angels whispering their story for me to tell. I didn’t want to self-publish a book so I made it a free podcast for people to enjoy.”

“The Angel Among Us” can be heard on theangelamongus.podbean.com, MonumentalThoughts.com, iTunes, and wherever podcasts are heard.

