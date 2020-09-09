On September 8, 2020, at approximately 3:00 p.m. Deputy Fenwick responded to the 45100 block of First Colony Way in California, for the report of an individual in a vehicle with a handgun. The operator of the vehicle, later identified to be Nathan Javon Allen, age 19 of Lexington Park, attempted to flee the scene and struck a vehicle on First Colony Way. Allen was apprehended and a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle. Allen was charged with the following:

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Nathan Javon Allen, age 19 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Allen was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and has since been released on bond. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy John Fenwick at (301) 475-4200 extension 78140 or by email at John.Fenwick@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

