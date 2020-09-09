On September 8, 2020, at approximately 9:04 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46300 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

The investigation determined Marcus Isaiah Peterson, age 31 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim by striking the victim in the face several times. Deputies attempted to contact Peterson during the investigation, but Peterson refused to exit the residence and was observed outside on a balcony yelling profanities and causing a disturbance. Peterson continued to refuse to cooperate with law enforcement and exit the residence; there were several juveniles confirmed to be inside the residence with Peterson.

A barricade was declared and members of the Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) and members of the Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene.

Peterson ultimately exited the residence on September 9, 2020, at approximately 1:14 a.m. after several hours of negotiations. Peterson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with Assault Second Degree.

Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Bianca Salas at (301) 475-4200 extension 78160 or by email at Bianca.Salas@stmarysmd.com .

Like this: Like Loading...