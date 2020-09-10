Lily, the 7-year-old, 20 pound cute as a button beagle girl is in search of her forever home. Lily loves everyone she meets.

She enjoys spending time with her foster mom, canine brothers and sisters, and the kitty cats too! She can often be found snuggling and sharing the couch with a canine or a kitty. Lily would enjoy a forever home with a canine companion or two and a securely fenced yard for outdoor sniffing adventures.

This sweet little beagle girl’s vetting is up to date!

She hasbeen microchipped, spayed, vaccinated, and is on monthly heartworm prevention. Lily is still working on her house training and is doing well.

To read more about Lily, visit Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland.

If you are interested in Lily or another beagle in need please send us a message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

