For the first time in more than 45 years, CalvertHealth wasn’t able to host its Employee Awards Banquet in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. But that didn’t stop the health system for recognizing top awards for service and leadership during the 2019 calendar year.

President and CEO Dean Teague commented, “In the midst of a global pandemic, I am proud of our workforce and their ability to change, adapt and embrace the unknown. Over the past several months, our team has come together in extraordinary ways to prepare for – and respond to – the health challenges facing our community. Sharing the accolades of our workforce, formal event or not, is always cause for celebration.”

Rad Tech II Joan Rozran was named Employee of the Year. Joan exemplifies accountability, customer service, and teamwork, demonstrating a level of performance far above expectations. She instills a sense of calmness and trust in patients that enables them to make it through the most uncomfortable or frightening MRI exams.

Rad Tech II Joan Rozran was named 2019 Employee of the Year for CalvertHealth. Credit: CalvertHealth

In addition to Rozran, the other nominees for Employee of the Year were Jessica Montgomery, Leanne Stivers, Maureen McCurry, Amy Kuhn, Wendy Cox, Jean Morsell, Katrina Hartle, Wes White, Kathy Lanham, Doug Hill and Brian Harman. The 2019 Employee of the Year was selected by the 2018 Employee of the Year nominees.

Kathy Moore, director of rehabilitation services and wound care, received the medical center’s Excellence in Leadership Award, presented to a department head who exemplifies outstanding leadership skills and inspires others. Kathy promotes a respectful and supportive work environment by leading by example. An excerpt from Kathy’s nomination form reads: “She treats her employees, her patients and her co-workers with respect. She listens, gives answers that she knows, and seeks answers when she does not immediately have an answer. Kathy listens with an empathetic ear when needed and easily relates to people on a personal and professional level.”

Thirty-seven year employee Kathy Moore, director of rehabilitation services and wound care, was the recipient of the Excellence in Leadership Award. Credit: CalvertHealth

Kathy, who joined CalvertHealth in 1993, was nominated alongside nine other organizational leaders: Allison Best, Barbara Patterson, Bobbie Vess, Christina Pitcher, Jennifer Beall, Mary Golway, Stephanie Cleaveland, Shelley Morgan and Susan Stevens.

Shelley Morgan was named Outstanding New Leader for her dedication to developing others and her ability to create and implement a vision for the team at CalvertHealth. One of her team members said, “A great leader is both visible and approachable. When Shelley is not in a meeting, she is out on the front lines with staff asking how processes are working and what needs to be changed – which in turn improves patient care and satisfaction. She cares so deeply, I am certain her heart is made of gold.”

Director of Professional Practice Shelley Morgan received the Outstanding New Leader Award. Credit: Calvert Health

Recognition for years of service in 5 year increments, through calendar year 2019, will take place at the 2020 Awards Banquet – to be held in 2021.

