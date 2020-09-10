While Charles County Government buildings were closed during COVID-19, credit card and electronic check fees to pay taxes and/or water and sewer utilities were waived.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, the fee waiver will no longer be in effect, in conjunction with the termination of the county’s state of emergency.

In-person payment centers are available at the Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) and the Government Satellite Center (3670 Leonardtown Road,Suite 105,Waldorf) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Night Drop boxes are also available at both of these locations.

Mailed payments can be sent to the following (include your invoice with payment):

Taxes and Deeds : Charles County Treasury, P.O. Box 2607, La Plata, MD 20646

: Charles County Treasury, P.O. Box 2607, La Plata, MD 20646 Water/Sewer Payments : Charles County Government, P.O. Box 1630, La Plata, MD 20646

: Charles County Government, P.O. Box 1630, La Plata, MD 20646 Red Light/Speed Camera Citations: Charles County Government, P.O. Box 1660, Waldorf, MD 20604

