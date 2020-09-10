The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a

Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Charles County in southern Maryland and Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Until noon EDT.

At 821 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in western Saint Marys County. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain has fallen.

Some locations that may experience flooding include…

Leonardtown

Saint Clements Bay

Wicomico River

Golden Beach

Mechanicsville

Charlotte Hall

Cobb Island

Benedict

Clements

Morganza

Helen

Loveville

Chaptico

Compton

Oakville

Oakley

Bushwood

Maddox

Tintop Hill

Abell

Avenue

Hillville

Sandgates

Redgate

This includes the following Flood Prone Roads:

Mechanicsville Road at Chaptico Creek

Bethel Church Road at Coffee Hill Run

Davis Road at Luckton Run…

Friendship School Road at Burnt Mill Creek

Maypole Road along McIntosh Run

Doctor Johnson Road at Saint Clements Creek

Bushwood Road at Tomakokin Creek

Foley Mattingly Road at Forrest Hall Branch

Baptist Church Road at Forrest Hall Branch

Instructions: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Flood Warning for Small Streams in… Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland until 245 PM EDT Thursday.

At 835 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area, especially along the Saint Marys River. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen.

Some locations that may experience flooding include

Lexington Park

Piney Point

Tall Timbers

Saint Marys City

Saint Marys River

Saint George Island

Saint Inigoes Creek

White Point Beach

California

Patuxent River Naval Air Station

Drayden

Park Hall

Valley Lee

Great Mills

Saint Inigoes

Callaway

Dameron

Ridge

Scotland

Point Lookout

This includes the following Flood Prone Roads:

Adkins Road along The Saint Marys River…

Point Lookout Road near Saint Marys River…

Boothe Farm Lane…

Flat Iron Road along The Saint Marys River…

Goddard Road along The Saint Marys River…

Piney Point Road near Johns Creek…

Montgomery Lane…

Western Branch Road…

Indian Bridge Rd near Onion Fields Lane…

Instructions: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

