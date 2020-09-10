The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a
Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Charles County in southern Maryland and Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Until noon EDT.
At 821 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in western Saint Marys County. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain has fallen.
Some locations that may experience flooding include…
- Leonardtown
- Saint Clements Bay
- Wicomico River
- Golden Beach
- Mechanicsville
- Charlotte Hall
- Cobb Island
- Benedict
- Clements
- Morganza
- Helen
- Loveville
- Chaptico
- Compton
- Oakville
- Oakley
- Bushwood
- Maddox
- Tintop Hill
- Abell
- Avenue
- Hillville
- Sandgates
- Redgate
This includes the following Flood Prone Roads:
- Mechanicsville Road at Chaptico Creek
- Bethel Church Road at Coffee Hill Run
- Davis Road at Luckton Run…
- Friendship School Road at Burnt Mill Creek
- Maypole Road along McIntosh Run
- Doctor Johnson Road at Saint Clements Creek
- Bushwood Road at Tomakokin Creek
- Foley Mattingly Road at Forrest Hall Branch
- Baptist Church Road at Forrest Hall Branch
Instructions: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Flood Warning for Small Streams in… Southeastern St. Marys County in southern Maryland until 245 PM EDT Thursday.
At 835 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area, especially along the Saint Marys River. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain has fallen.
Some locations that may experience flooding include
- Lexington Park
- Piney Point
- Tall Timbers
- Saint Marys City
- Saint Marys River
- Saint George Island
- Saint Inigoes Creek
- White Point Beach
- California
- Patuxent River Naval Air Station
- Drayden
- Park Hall
- Valley Lee
- Great Mills
- Saint Inigoes
- Callaway
- Dameron
- Ridge
- Scotland
- Point Lookout
This includes the following Flood Prone Roads:
- Adkins Road along The Saint Marys River…
- Point Lookout Road near Saint Marys River…
- Boothe Farm Lane…
- Flat Iron Road along The Saint Marys River…
- Goddard Road along The Saint Marys River…
- Piney Point Road near Johns Creek…
- Montgomery Lane…
- Western Branch Road…
- Indian Bridge Rd near Onion Fields Lane…
Instructions: A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.