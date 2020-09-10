The Maryland Department of Natural Resources honored 31 members of the 2019-2020 Maryland Conservation Corps during their virtual graduation program on August 5. The virtual ceremony commemorated the students’ completion of 10 months of job training, conservation work, and stewardship with the Maryland Park Service.

Members from across the country, all between the ages of 17 and 25, completed 1,700 hours of service. This year’s crews planted thousands of trees, bay grasses, and native plants; treated trees against harmful insects and diseases; and taught environmental education programs to more than 8,750 students, youth, and park visitors.

The corps worked to improve more than 310 miles of trails and waterways and 3,700 acres of park and public land around the state by removing invasive species, improving outdoor recreational facilities and trails, and restoring wildlife habitat.

“The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “From aquatic systems and public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship. This year’s members were especially MCC strong, which helped keep the Maryland Park Service strong during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Many alumni of the program have gone on to conservation careers with organizations including the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the National Aquarium, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and many others.

The Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program, has been managed by the Maryland Park Service since 1984.

Like this: Like Loading...