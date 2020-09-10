WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, and Jamie Raskin (all D-Md.) announced $2,602,583 in federal funding to combat violence against women.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to provide legal assistance to victims, raise awareness to reduce dating violence through campus programs and provide resources for survivors and their families.

“This new federal funding will help survivors access critical legal resources in their fight for justice,”the lawmakers said.“A staggering 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.Our delegation remains committed to supporting survivors across Maryland and ending the scourge of harassment, abuse, and violence against women.”

Grant awards include:

$600,000 – University of Maryland, Baltimore Office of Research and Development

$599,023 – YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

$560,000 – City of Baltimore, Justice for Families Program

$300,000 – Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore

$299,941 – Loyola University Maryland

$152,345 – Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault

$91,274 – Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence

The OVW works to reduce crime against women and provide resources for survivors of domestic violence, exploitation, stalking, and harassment. Additional information on the OVW may be found here.

