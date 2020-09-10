LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Southern Maryland College Fair will not be held this year due to COVID-19 health precautions. Instead, St. Mary’s County Public Schools will offer virtual college tours and visits with college representatives throughout the Fall using Naviance. Students will receive an invitation to sign up for a virtual college visit through their Naviance account.

Although students may be unable to do campus visits for the foreseeable future, virtual college tours and representative visits have advantages. For example, students can virtually “visit” more schools than might be possible in person; visits are not limited to certain days or hours set by an admissions office, and students may see more of a campus in a virtual tour than with an in-person walking tour. Virtual sessions also allow students to ask questions using the chat feature which may feel less intimidating than raising their hand in an in-person event.

Students and parents are encouraged to log in to their Naviance account and view the many college tours made available through the College Lookup feature and sign up for a zoom session with a college representative under the What’s New Section. For assistance with logging into Naviance, visit the SMCPS webpage at https://www.smcps.org/ss/naviance.

If you need more information about the virtual college visits, please contact the Office of Student Services at 301-475-5511, ext. 32199.

