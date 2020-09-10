UPDATE 9/10/2020 @11:00 a.m.: On September 9 at 12:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road near Dr. Samuel Mudd Road in Waldorf for the report of a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Poplar Hill Road when the operator lost control, crossed the double yellow lane markings, and struck a Lexus SUV, which was traveling northbound on Poplar Hill Road. Andre Alonso Harris, 20, of Hyattsville, who was a passenger in the Impala, was pronounced deceased on the scene. The three other people in the Impala had critical injuries and were transported to a hospital where the driver, Demetrius Phillips, 20, of Brandywine, was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver of the SUV – a 47-year-old Waldorf woman – was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to contact Cpl. R. Brooks of the Traffic Operations Unit at (301) 932-3056. The investigation is ongoing

Waldorf, MD(1:00 p.m.)- Police have closed a portion of Poplar Hill Road in the area of Dr. Samual Mudd Road for a crash. Units on the scene reported three individuals trapped, but they have been removed from the vehicle.

A MEDEVAC was requested but is down due to weather. At least two patients are being transported to an area hospital.

Poplar Hill Road between Dr. Samuel Mudd Road and Breconridge Drive will be closed for an extended period of time for crash reconstruction and investigation.

Expect delays in the area, and watch for emergency vehicles and personnel.

