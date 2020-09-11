PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 11, 2020–The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted to adopt a new Special Event Permit Policy and permit fee schedule at its Aug. 25 meeting. The purpose of the Special Event Permit Policy is to promote safe and successful special events for residents and visitors by standardizing the permitting process for special events in Calvert County.

A Special Event is any preplanned entertainment, sporting, cultural, business or other type of activity (including, without limitation, parades, festivals, races, tournaments, concerts, etc.) presented to a live audience and open to the public with or without an entry charge that meets one of the following criteria:

·Held in whole or in part upon county-owned or operated property; or

·May inhibit the usual ?ow of pedestrian or vehicular travel; or

·Deviates from the established use of the place or building.

Activities that are held on the county-owned or operated property, but are not open to the public, are excluded. Parks & Recreation is available as a resource to ensure event organizers comply with the requirements of the county’s Special Event Permit Policy.

Special Event Permit information, fee schedule, frequently asked questions, and more can be viewed on the Calvert County Government website.

For more information, contact the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2223 or Linda.Jones@calvertcountymd.gov.

