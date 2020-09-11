LEONARDTOWN, MD– Across the United States, June 14 is observed as National Flag Day. Flag Day is also a hallmark celebration hosted by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. However, in 2020, due to pandemic precautions, no large gatherings could take place, and the county ceremony was canceled.

Traditionally, during the Flag Day celebration, the Commissioners and American Legion Post 221 co-host the respectful disposal of unserviceable flags. Although the event was canceled this year, the collection of flags continued.

Therefore, a ceremonial burn of old and tattered flags that have been collected will take place Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. on the grounds of the governmental center in Leonardtown. Residents may see a fire in the Leonardtown area but should not be concerned.

The disposal of these flags is in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code, “The flag, when it is such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Volunteers from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department will be on-site to ensure the safety of participants and property.

While the ceremony is not open to the public, it will be taped and aired on SMCG Ch 95 Saturday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m. and again Sunday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. It will also be available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

