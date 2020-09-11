A grand jury yesterday indicted a Prince George’s County Police Officer. Police Officer First Class Bryant Strong faces second-degree assault, misconduct in office, and reckless endangerment charges stemming from a 2019 traffic stop in Oxon Hill.

On October 17, 2019, POFC Strong responded to the traffic stop in the 4700 block of Wheeler Road to back-up a fellow officer.

During that stop, officers made the decision to arrest the driver after discovering he was driving on a suspended license. As POFC Strong was searching the handcuffed suspect before placing him in a cruiser, a brief struggle ensued and the officer took him to the ground.As the suspect was brought to the ground, he suffered a critical injury.

“The injuries the suspect suffered are tragic and the entire department’s hearts are heavy regarding the outcome that day. We respect the grand jury’s decision and now await the outcome of the criminal trial,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

In light of the criminal charges facing POFC Strong, his police powers are now suspended.

POFC Strong joined the agency in 2013 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

