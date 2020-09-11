Leonardtown, MD. – On September 10, 2020, the St. Mary’s County Bar Association held its annual elections and is pleased to announce that new officers have been elected as follows: David Weiskopf President; Samuel Wiest President-elect; and Buffy Giddens Treasurer. We thank Jaymi Sterling for her three years as President of the Association.

David Weiskopf presenting a plaque to outgoing President Jaymi Sterling to honor Ms. Sterling’s service of serving as the Bar Association President for three years in a row. Credit: ST. MARY’S COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION / ST. MARY’S COUNTY BAR ASSOCIATION

Thankfully, Jaymi is not going far as she becomes a member of the St. Mary’s County Bar Association Board of Directors, along with Sue Ann Lewis Armitage, R. Christopher Beaver, and Marsha L. Williams.

