Detectives with our Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation intoa fatal shooting inside of a home in Clinton early this morning. The victim is 21-year-old Deandre Clark of Clinton. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On September 11th, at approximately 1:10 am, patrol officers were called to the 6700 block of Danford Drive for a shooting. Clark was discovered inside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are looking to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case number 20-0042443.

