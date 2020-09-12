Detectives with our Homicide Unit areactively investigating a double fatal shooting in Oxon Hill on Thursday night. The victims are27-year-old Davonte Simms of Alexandria, Virginia,and 26-year-old Kion Scott of Oxon Hill.

On September 10th,at approximately9:35 pm, patrol officersin Oxon Hill heard the sound of gunshots and went to investigate. The officers discovered the victims outside in the600 block of Audrey Lane.Thevictimswere both pronounced dead onthescene.

Detectives areworkingto identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Please refer to case 20-0042425.

