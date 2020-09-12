WASHINGTON, DC –Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05),Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone announced $486,745.22 in federal fundingforthe Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute (MFRI)to train thousands of firefighters across the state.

“MFRIoffers top-notch training to help Maryland’s fire, EMS, andrescue personnel succeed in their life-saving missions. With thesenewfunds, MFRI can continue its importantwork to equipfirst responderswith the knowledge and skills to helpkeepourlocal communities safe,”the delegation said.“Together,we will continue fighting to secure federal fundsfor fire and rescue services throughout Maryland.”

“MFRIis honored toreceive an Assistance to Firefighters Grant that will allow us the ability to continue providing high-quality programs and training to meet the needs of Maryland’s EMS, fire, and rescue personnel.The AFG program plays animportantrole in helping MFRI provide realistic equipment and props that prepares our students for all-hazard responses. We extendour sincere thanks to Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin as well as our other congressional representatives for supporting the AFG program,”saidMichael Cox, Executive DirectorofMFRI.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, MFRI trains approximately 36,000 students each year at seven regional training centers. MFRI will use the grant to purchase:

20 sets of turnout gear

24self-contained breathing apparatusdevices

3 new fire extinguisher props

35 portable radios

Atmospheric meters/monitors

Hazmat decontamination equipment

6 gas-powered saws

2 sets of Vorbeck Communication Vests

Hazardous materials equipment that includes Level A and B encapsulating suites

A breathing air compressor for the Lower Eastern Shore Regional Training Center

Laser projectors for the EMS, Fire, Rescue Simulation Center

The grant was awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, which provides grants directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as first responders.

