Rebecca Amstutz

On September 10, the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools approved the appointment of two administrators. Rebecca Amstutz was appointed as principal of Mill Creek Middle School, and Beatrice Weems was named Supervisor of Operations.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Ms. Weems has a long-standing career in Calvert County Public Schools, and we are fortunate that she is moving into this position of leadership. Ms. Amstutz brings extensive administrative experience from another school district, and we welcome her to CCPS.”

Ms. Amstutz previously worked in St. Mary’s County Public Schools, most recently as assistant principal of Leonardtown Middle School, a position she has held since 2013. She also served as an assistant principal at Leonardtown High School and assistant principal at Margaret Brent Middle School. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Liberal Studies and Elementary Education from Longwood University in Virginia and her master’s degree in Educational Leadership Administration from George Mason University.

Beatrice Weems

Ms. Weems began her career with Calvert County Public Schools in 1985 as a part-time employee at Huntingtown Elementary School. She later transferred to a full-time position at Mutual Elementary School, later becoming the head night custodian there. She served as the acting head day custodian at Mutual before becoming the Foreman of Custodians in 2005. She remained in that position until 2011, when she was appointed the Assistant Supervisor of Operations.

Like this: Like Loading...