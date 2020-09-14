FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – The Capital Athletic Conference (CAC) has announced the suspension of all winter conference competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year (December 31) as a result of the continued impact of COVID-19.

This action was recommended by league athletic administrators and approved by the CAC Board of Directorswith consideration for the health and safety of each campus community.

A decision on winter championships and the remainder of the conference basketball schedule will be made at a later date.



The conference continues to support individual institutions if they are able to safely schedule competition within their own regional areas while relying on local and state guidance. St. Mary’s College of Maryland has made the decision to postpone all winter sports competition until Jan. 1.

