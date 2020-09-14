Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help locating Collin Ryan Winegar, 22, of Waldorf. Winegar was last seen leaving his house in the 5200 block of Celestial Lane on September 13 at about 2:30 p.m.

He has not returned since. Winegar’s family is concerned for his safety and well-being because he is in need of medication. Winegar is 5’6” and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a black leather belt, Nike brand knee-high socks, and gray and black tennis shoes. He was driving a dark blue 2018 Nissan Kicks with Maryland registration plates 2DN0909.

Anyone with information about Winegar’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective A. Singh at (301) 609-6471 or (301) 542-5050. The investigation is ongoing.

