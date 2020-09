Charles County Sheriff’s officers are searching for Sharron Hart, 55, of Bryan’s Road, MD. She was reported missing from her home in the 5200 block of Greenville Drive in Bryans Road at about 10:30 a.m. today.

Ms. Hart has dementia and Down Syndrome. She is 4’11” and weighs about 140 pounds. She has short black hair and may be wearing glasses. She may be wearing a multi-colored pajama top.

Anyone with information about Hart’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or (301) 932-2222.

