Charles County Sheriff’s officers are seeking the public’s help locating Will Cassell Gross, 41, of Waldorf.

On September 13, Gross struck a female acquaintance several times with a closed fist, ripped portions of her hair out, and threw paint on her. He also broke out several windows of their house, shattered car windows with a hammer, and slashed the tires to a car. Gross fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Gross is considered armed and extremely dangerous; during a 2018 domestic-related assault, he was armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Will Gross is asked not to approach him but rather call 9-1-1.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Gross.

