LEONARDTOWN, MD– The Board of Education of St. Mary’s County, at their meeting of September 9, 2020, approved changes to the 2020-2021 School System Operational Calendars due to online and hybrid learning as follow:
SMCPS Operating Calendar:
- Schools will now be open on Friday, September 25, 2020, as an Instructional Day for Students (Student Asynchronous Day)
- Thursday, June 17, 2021, will be the Last Day for Students (with inclement weather days)
- Friday, June 18, 2021, will be a Staff Development Day
- Interim Period notations have been removed from the calendar
Chesapeake Public Charter School Calendar:
- School will now be open on Friday, September 25, 2020, (Student Asynchronous Day) and Monday, October 12, 2020, (K/1/6 Phase in Begins) as Instructional Days for Students
- Friday, October 16, 2020, Length of Quarter 1 will be 42 days
- Wednesday, June 9, 2021, will be the Last Day of School for Students (with inclement weather days)
- Thursday and Friday, June 10-11, 2021, will be Professional Responsibilities/Professional Development for Staff