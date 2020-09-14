LEONARDTOWN, MD– The Board of Education of St. Mary’s County, at their meeting of September 9, 2020, approved changes to the 2020-2021 School System Operational Calendars due to online and hybrid learning as follow:

SMCPS Operating Calendar:

Schools will now be open on Friday, September 25, 2020, as an Instructional Day for Students (Student Asynchronous Day)

Thursday, June 17, 2021, will be the Last Day for Students (with inclement weather days)

Friday, June 18, 2021, will be a Staff Development Day

Interim Period notations have been removed from the calendar

Chesapeake Public Charter School Calendar:

School will now be open on Friday, September 25, 2020, (Student Asynchronous Day) and Monday, October 12, 2020, (K/1/6 Phase in Begins) as Instructional Days for Students

Friday, October 16, 2020, Length of Quarter 1 will be 42 days

Wednesday, June 9, 2021, will be the Last Day of School for Students (with inclement weather days)

Thursday and Friday, June 10-11, 2021, will be Professional Responsibilities/Professional Development for Staff

