The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees invites everyone to view the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Velocity Center in Indian Head this Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 1:30 via Facebook Live on CSM’s Facebook page.

The new CSM Velocity Center will be a place of innovation, learning, and collaboration for academia, the Navy, and our communities. The collaborative learning space at the center will support innovation and be a catalyst for workforce development and economic growth in Southern Maryland.

“The CSM Velocity Center at Indian Head reflects the synergy among partners sharing a common vision,” said CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy in January when the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) through the Division of Neighborhood Revitalization awarded $500,000 to the Charles County Chamber of Commerce Military Alliance Council (MAC) to help complete the center. “Through partnerships, we can transform our community, and this is exactly what we see happening through the metamorphosis of this warehouse space into the Velocity Center.”

All are invited to tune into Facebook Live Sept. 17 to watch the ribbon-cutting and dedication for the long-awaited opening of the Velocity Center in Indian Head. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

The facility is approximately 13,000 square feet and located outside of the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) IHEODTD in Indian Head, Maryland. The Navy will use the center for conferences, meetings, showcases and to hold a multitude of professional development activities and events.

Also, Navy scientists and industry leaders can interact with students in tech transfer courses and have a place to tinker and conduct unclassified research.

The community can take advantage of the Makerspace in the Velocity Center as well as workforce and professional development courses such as Computer-Aided Design, Cyber Security, Drones/Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Government Procurement, Social Entrepreneurship, and Tech Transfer Entrepreneurship.

DEDICATION AND RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY OF THE VELOCITY CENTER AT INDIAN HEAD

SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 | 1:30 P.M.

