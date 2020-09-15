The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of Calvin Duane Morgan, age 41 of Lexington Park. Morgan is a lifetime registrant and is wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to register. Morgan is a white male and is 5’9”, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Calvin Duane Morgan is asked to contact Detective Melissa Green at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Green@stmarysmd.com . For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

