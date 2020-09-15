The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:22 am, the suspect entered the California Best Buy store, picked up an Arlo Pro 2 home security system and placed it under his shirt. The suspect then fled the store without paying.

He was last seen getting into a blue Chevy Cavalier with a Maryland license plate showing the last five of L6085.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Francis Webb at 301-475-4200, ext. 78066 or email francis.webb@stmarysmd.com . Case # 51738-20

Like this: Like Loading...