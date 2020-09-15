Chesapeake Beach, MD, September 14, 2020– The Town of Chesapeake Beach 2020 election for Mayor and Town Council will be held on November 3, 2020 at Town Hall located at 8200 Bayside Rd. Chesapeake Beach, MD, 20732, from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm. Citizens are encouraged to submit an absentee ballot application even if they plan to vote in person as voters can pre-fill the ballot and bring it to Town Hall to vote in person.

“The Chesapeake Beach Board of Election has worked to provide a transparent, safe and accessible election for Town citizens. The Board has established an absentee ballot process that citizens can count on to cast their votes and safety measures for in person voting. Make your vote count, however you feel most comfortable casting it.”stated Randy Getman Chair of the Chesapeake Beach Board of Elections.

Ballot Questions: Residents will cast a vote for (2) two ballot questions that seek public opinion on expanded gaming in Chesapeake Beach. Voters will voteYesorNo.

a.Do you support the State of Maryland awarding full casino gambling licenses (tablegaming, casino slots, etc.) to venue(s) in Chesapeake Beach?

b.Do you support the State of Maryland awarding sports betting licenses (i.e. sportsbetting, off-track racing, etc.) to venue(s) in Chesapeake Beach?

The Chesapeake Beach Board of Elections issued Certificate of Candidacy on September 9th, 2020 to each of the following Candidates:

Candidates for Mayor select one (1):

Stewart B. Cumbo

Joshua Johnson

Patrick J. “Irish” Mahoney (incumbent)

Candidates for Council select six (6):

Valerie L. Beaudin (incumbent)

Gary W. Curzi

Jonathan Evans

Derek Favret (incumbent)

Charlie Fink (incumbent)

Lawrence Jaworski (incumbent)

Greg Morris (incumbent)

Keith Pardieck (incumbent)



Candidate forum: A virtual candidate forum will be held on October 13th from 7:00 PM-9:00 PM moderated by the Women League of Voters of Calvert County

Newsletter Mailing: A newsletter will be mailed to all Town residents providing a bio of each candidate in October. This information will also be sent out via an electronic newsletter.

Absentee Ballots for Town Election:Due to COVID all Chesapeake Beach Voters are encouraged to request and complete an Absentee Ballot with many options offered to reduce wait times on election day. Ballots can be submitted in person on voting day or sealed in the signed Oath Envelope and placed in the ballot box prior to closing of polls on voting day.

The Ballot Application is available on the Town website here or by calling Town Hall at (410-257-2230).

Voters may submit their completed ballot in person on election day. By pre-filling, the ballot voters will save time at the polling location.

Voters may deposit absentee ballot applications or return ballots in the drop box at Town Hall.

Ballot Drop Box is under video surveillance and only the Board of Elections and Town Clerk have access.

Weekend Ballot Pickup. Pick up a ballot at Town Hall on October 17th, 24th, and 31st from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Polling Place COVID Safety Procedures:

Each voter entering polling room must wear a mask.

Each voter entering polling room will use our new touchless hand sanitizerdispenser. (Voter touches VAC, pen, ballot, chair, table, DS-200 screen. Judgesand other voters touch as well.)

Room is set up to maintain 6-foot safe distancing.

All Judges will wear a mask in the polling room.

Judges use hand sanitizer throughout day (with a small bottle at each table).

Chesapeake Beach Board of Elections: Randy Getman- Chair, Margaret (Peggy) Hartman- Member, Dominique Soroka- Member

