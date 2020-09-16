Prince Frederick, MD- Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney, Rebecca N. Cordero, received the 2020 Respect for Law Award from the Optimist Club of Calvert County on September 14, 2020. The Award was presented by State’s Attorney Robert Harvey at a ceremony conducted remotely.

Ms. Cordero is a graduate of the University Of Baltimore School Of Law. She joined the State’s Attorney’s Office in January 2019 and handles the prosecution of sex offense and child abuse cases. She previously worked in the Anne Arundel and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Offices.

In presenting the Award, Mr. Harvey noted Ms. Cordero’s compassion for victims and their unique ability to help them navigate the criminal justice system. Mr. Harvey also thanked the Optimist Club of Calvert County for its continued support for the law enforcement community.

