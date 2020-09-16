UPDATE September 16, 2020 @8:00 p.m: With the assistance of Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a father and son today on charges of arson.

Lawrence Dwayne Nelson, 43, and his son, Daeshaun Dwayne Nelson, 21, of Lexington Park, are each charged with 1st and 2nd Degree Arson.

On September 13, 2020, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded for a reported structure fire at 20540 Ridge Road in Lexington Park. Upon firefighters’ arrival, they discovered a shed on fire, which subsequently extended into the adjacent home at 20544 Ridge Road. It took fifteen firefighters ten minutes to control the blaze. Investigators estimate the fire caused $70,000.00 in damages.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, was requested to investigate, and Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire was an intentional act. Witnesses reported observing two subjects in the area before the fire. During the course of the investigation, those two suspects were identified, and charges were filed. Both the elder Nelson and his son were arrested without incident and transported to St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Both are currently being held without bond.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, consists of Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

Lexington Park, MD- On Sunday, September 13, 2020, The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department(BDVFD) responded to Ridge Road in Lexington Park, MD for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they discovered a shed fire with an extension to a neighboring property.

The BDVFD set-up and gained control of the blaze in ten(10) minutes utilizing fifteen firefighters. The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report, several witnesses observed suspects igniting the shed and fleeing in a vehicle. One person was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with an injury from an underlying medical condition. The estimated loss to the structure was $70,000.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

