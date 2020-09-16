LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the return to school in Fall 2020. Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent, will share information with the community on the safe return to school beginning September 21, 2020, and what that will look like for students returning this fall.

The virtual town hall will be streamed live at www.smcps.org/streaming, on cable Channel 96, and on the SMCPS YouTube channel. Information about how the public can submit questions will be posted on the website above.

