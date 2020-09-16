LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 16, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will offer free back-to-school vaccinations for children living in St. Mary’s County this September. Appointments are required. Community members can make an appointment for these clinics online at: www.marylandvax.org.



Drive-thru Clinic Dates: September 18, 19, 23 & 26

Times: 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM (by appointment only)

Location: SMCHD Main Office, 21580 Peabody St. Leonardtown, MD 20650

For: Children up to age 18

Vaccines Available:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough)

Meningococcal (meningitis)

HPV (human papillomavirus)

Varicella (chicken pox)

For questions or assistance making an appointment, call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330. Please bring vaccination records (or upload digitally when scheduling online) and any related school forms that need to be completed to the appointment.



For more information on recommended vaccinations by age, please visit www.smchd.org/immunizations.

