In August 2020, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received information about an inmate at the Charles County Detention Center trying to solicit someone to murder two people.

Daniel Felts, 37, of Virginia, was being held at the CCDC for sexually abusing a minor that occurred in Charles County. While being detained, Felts reached out to someone and offered to pay that person to kill his ex-wife and her young daughter before his trial date.

Detectives from the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division and Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) investigated further and presented their findings to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. A Charles County grand jury issued an indictment last week charging Felts with solicitation to commit murder.

Felts is being held at the CCDC with no bond.

