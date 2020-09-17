Historic Sotterley will host its third Friendly Friday Community Market on September 25th from 4:00 pm—7:00 pm. Join us as we come together to celebrate and support our local businesses during these challenging times! Our Friendly Friday Market will not only showcase a variety of local vendors but will also feature demos and special offerings. Our Friday markets will lead up to our biggest event “The Riverside Community Marketplace” taking place on October 3rd and 4th.

The theme of this week’s market is “Helping Hands, Helping Others!” Southern Maryland is truly a community that cares, and at this market, YOU can actually help us to make a difference! We will be holding a food drive at the market. We invite you to bring non-perishable foods and fresh produce you may have from your garden or farm. All food collected will be donated to our own local soup kitchen, St. Mary’s Caring. We are proud to partner with St. Mary’s Caring through our Growing for Good program to combat hunger in our community. They will be at the market to raise awareness for the good work they are doing, along with other organizations that also are helping to make our community a better place. And have you participated in the 2020 Census? If not, you can complete your census on the market!

Vendors will be selling great products such as Old Bay pickles, local honey, artwork, baked goods, KettleKorn, wine, and more.Demos will be given by Cody Underwood, a next generation of blacksmiths who is dedicated to raising awareness of this centuries-old trade.Blue Wind and Linda’s Café will be on-site (so dinner is covered!) and you can even stroll the Market with a glass of wine from Cove Point Winery!A full listing of vendors and activities will be available on Sotterley’s website the week of the event.

While it is easy to social distance at Historic Sotterley, we require that masks be worn at the Market for the safety of our guests, vendors, staff, and volunteers.

Like this: Like Loading...