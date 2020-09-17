Milton and Bently are a friendly, bonded beagle pair that came to rescue after their owner passed away.

They would love to find a forever home where they can continue to spend every day together.

Both dogs are outgoing and playful with energy to burn. They love to spend their days exploring and playing together. They have enjoyed going for walks and meeting other dogs but a securely fenced back yard of their own to sniff and explore is a must.

Two-year-old Bently and Three-year-old Milton are happy and active but love to hang out with their humans too… Giving kisses and liking belly rubs they will curl up and keep their humans company at the end of a fun-filled day. Along with good looks the boys even have good house manners!

Their biggest hope and wish is for a forever home where they can stay together. Milton and Bently are up to date with their vetting and have been microchipped.

If you would like to learn more about adopting Milton and Bently please email us at: icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

You can see and read more about Bently and Milton by visiting our website through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx.

